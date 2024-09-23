Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.46

Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 68215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

Life & Banc Split Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51.

Life & Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. Life & Banc Split's payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of Life & Banc Split stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Articles

