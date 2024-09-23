Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells 25,740 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78.

LUG stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.10. 130,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,227. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.59.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Lundin Gold's payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

LUG has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

