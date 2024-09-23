NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.62

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 33028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm's 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.13.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

