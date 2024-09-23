Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.17

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$75.17 and last traded at C$75.04, with a volume of 28312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of C$68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 7.0902978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont's payout ratio is -36.10%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

