NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.66

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 182721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust TSX: NWH.UN (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

