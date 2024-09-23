Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$248,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00.

TSE OR traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 136,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,332. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.60.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

