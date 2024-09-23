Free Trial
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$248,000.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Osisko Gold Royalties logo with Basic Materials background

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE OR traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 136,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,332. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.60.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$28.50.


Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

