Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.15

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.15 and last traded at C$34.91, with a volume of 25275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$37.44.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.43.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

