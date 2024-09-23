Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Cormark

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark's target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock's current price.

Get Real Matters alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,045. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.83 million, a PE ratio of 214.25, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Matters

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In related news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company's stock.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Real Matters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Real Matters wasn't on the list.

While Real Matters currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here