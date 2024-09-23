Free Trial
→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Cormark

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Real Matters logo with Real Estate background

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark's target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,045. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.83 million, a PE ratio of 214.25, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Matters

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In related news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company's stock.

Real Matters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in Real Matters right now?

Before you consider Real Matters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Real Matters wasn't on the list.

While Real Matters currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link below to learn more about using beta to protect yourself.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Robotics Stocks That Are Getting an AI Boost
There are trends that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Such is the case with robotics and artificial ...
MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Gene Editing Stocks Offering Transformational Change
Investors are talking about the impact that artificial intelligence (AI) can have on their portfolios. But the...
MarketBeat
Elon Musk’s chilling warning for humanity
The 'invasion' I've discovered has nothing to do with the border crisis. What's happening at our southern bord...
The Freeport Society | Sponsored
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy at 52-Week Lows
In this special presentation, we're offering you seven stocks that meet two criteria important to investors in...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines