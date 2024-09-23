Free Trial
Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 245194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Sherritt International (TSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0591716 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Search Headlines