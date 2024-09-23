Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.21

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 25432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

