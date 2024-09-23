Free Trial
Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.21

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Slate Grocery REIT logo with Real Estate background

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 25432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

