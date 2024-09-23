Desjardins Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$26.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock's previous close.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$24.36.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIS remained flat at C$21.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 226,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$22.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$213.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Insiders own 20.29% of the company's stock.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

