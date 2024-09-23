Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman Sells 2,057 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 2,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total transaction of C$24,231.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$106.02.

Robert Jalun Kiesman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,926 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$17,642.16.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

SKE traded down C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$11.66. 160,075 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,348. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.65. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$12.77. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

