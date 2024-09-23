Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 6045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

