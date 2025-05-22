TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get TSS alerts: Sign Up

TSS Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of TSSI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 1,058,906 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,143. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. TSS has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $304.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.95.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TSS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TSS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,865 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in TSS by 34.0% during the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 252,128 shares of the company's stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in TSS by 536.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 141,686 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TSS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TSS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TSS wasn't on the list.

While TSS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here