TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock Price Up 5.5% - What's Next?

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 1,037,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,877,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Get TSS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded TSS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSS

TSS Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $717.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 121.89%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TSS

In other news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 323,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,610. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TSS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TSS wasn't on the list.

While TSS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here