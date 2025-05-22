TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

TTEC Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 94,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. TTEC has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.73 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in TTEC by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TTEC by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company's stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

