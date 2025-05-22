Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Up 3.8% - Here's Why

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD - Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 372,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 196,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Get Tudor Gold alerts: Sign Up

Tudor Gold Stock Up 3.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tudor Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tudor Gold wasn't on the list.

While Tudor Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here