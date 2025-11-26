Free Trial
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares jumped 23.1% intraday to GBX 4.80 (high GBX 4.90) on heavy trading of ~38.5 million shares, a ~266% increase versus average volume.
  • Analysts have cut price targets and remain broadly negative — the consensus rating is "Reduce" with an average price target of GBX 12.85, while individual targets were recently lowered (e.g., Jefferies to GBX 6, Canaccord to GBX 10, Panmure to GBX 5.40) and only one broker has a Buy.
  • Company fundamentals point to stress: market cap £70.3M, negative P/E and PEG ratios, extremely high (negative) debt-to-equity, and low liquidity ratios, with 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 9.62 and GBX 12.56) well above the current share price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) were up 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. Approximately 38,513,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.56. The company has a market cap of £70.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company's operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

