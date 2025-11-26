Free Trial
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 23.1% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Tullow Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 23.1% on Wednesday to GBX 4.80 with 38.5M shares traded — volume was ~266% above the average, driving a sharp intraday move from a prior close of GBX 3.90.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak: one Buy, one Hold and two Sells produce an average rating of "Reduce" despite an average target price of GBX 12.85, and several brokers recently cut targets to the GBX 5.40–10 range with sell/underperform calls.
  • Underlying fundamentals remain fragile — current ratio 0.70, quick ratio 0.63, a very large negative debt-to-equity, negative P/E, market cap ~£70M, and the share price still trades well below its 50‑day (GBX 9.50) and 200‑day (GBX 12.51) moving averages.
Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLW. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.51.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company's operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

