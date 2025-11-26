Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 23.1% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Get Tullow Oil alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLW. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLW

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.51.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company's operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tullow Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tullow Oil wasn't on the list.

While Tullow Oil currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here