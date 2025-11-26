Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 23.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.51. The firm has a market cap of £70.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company's operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

