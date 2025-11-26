Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 23.1% Higher - What's Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) shares were up 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. Approximately 38,513,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.51. The stock has a market cap of £70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company's operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

