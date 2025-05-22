Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Tuya Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 865,654 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,029. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuya by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company's stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

