TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
TWC Enterprises logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TWC Enterprises declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.09 per share, with an ex-dividend date of Dec. 1 and a record/payment date of Dec. 15, implying a roughly 1.6% dividend yield.
  • The stock recently traded at C$23.20 (up C$0.36), has a market cap of C$560.72 million and a 52-week range of C$17.07–C$25.14.
  • In the latest quarter the company reported C$0.70 EPS, revenue of C$78.22 million, a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 9.23%.
  Interested in TWC Enterprises?

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of TWC stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TWC Enterprises has a one year low of C$17.07 and a one year high of C$25.14.

TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. TWC Enterprises had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of C$78.22 million for the quarter.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company's geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.

Dividend History for TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

