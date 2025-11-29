TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Shares of TWC stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TWC Enterprises has a one year low of C$17.07 and a one year high of C$25.14.

TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. TWC Enterprises had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of C$78.22 million for the quarter.

TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company's geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.

