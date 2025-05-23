Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $27,846.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,154,035.50. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,730. The company's 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company's stock worth $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $56,984,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,960,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

