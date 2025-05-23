Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $55,840.75 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $55,840.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,163,294.25. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,800 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $105,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $82,299.42.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 206 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $7,978.38.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company's stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company's stock worth $269,860,000 after purchasing an additional 189,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,357 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twist Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twist Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Twist Bioscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here