TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several research firms have commented on TXNM. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

