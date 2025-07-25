TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James Financial

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "strong-buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.69% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 87,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $629.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. TXO Partners had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, Director Keith A. Hutton purchased 700,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,820,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,303,225. This trade represents a 16.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Kevil purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,689.12. This trade represents a 12.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,473,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,095,540.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,609,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,094 shares of the company's stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company's stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Stories

