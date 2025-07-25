Tyler J. Wilcox Buys 400 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox purchased 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $12,012.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 48,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.89. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $29.38. 186,836 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Peoples Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company's stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

