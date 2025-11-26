Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) CFO Sells $373,965.41 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Tyson Foods alerts: Sign Up

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 2,527,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 153.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 132,947 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company's stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 444,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Santander started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here