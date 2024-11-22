Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $357.92 and last traded at $356.99, with a volume of 10660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.72.

Get Ubiquiti alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company's stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,008 shares of the company's stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ubiquiti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ubiquiti wasn't on the list.

While Ubiquiti currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here