UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. ( OTCMKTS:UBSFY Get Free Report ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.57. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 5,854 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

