UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) gapped up from $1.50 to a $1.57 open and last traded at $1.58 on very light volume (5,854 shares), indicating a small price move with limited participation.
  • The stock remains below its moving averages, with a 50-day SMA of $1.85 and a 200-day SMA of $2.02, suggesting it is still underperforming its recent trends.
  • On fundamentals, the company shows moderate leverage (debt-to-equity ~1.02) and modest short-term liquidity (quick and current ratios of 1.68).
UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.57. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 5,854 shares.

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

