Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ubisoft Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ubisoft Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here