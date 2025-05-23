UBS Group Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $50.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the company's previous close.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,432,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,843. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company's stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advance Auto Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advance Auto Parts wasn't on the list.

While Advance Auto Parts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here