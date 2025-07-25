UBS Group Cuts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $3.20

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.20 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,792,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,423. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $289,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,628,576 shares of the company's stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 938,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

