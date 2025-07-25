UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Stock

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $282.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a "cautious" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Shares of LH stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $264.57. The company had a trading volume of 200,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,566. Labcorp has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $283.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average of $244.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,990. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total value of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,879.84. The trade was a 45.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

