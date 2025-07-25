UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $413.00 to $474.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $363.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.25.

Quanta Services stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.96. 440,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $367.08 and its 200-day moving average is $315.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company's stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

