UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the company's current price.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reissued a "reduce" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 400,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,701. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 6,190.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,693 shares of the company's stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 1,002,893 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 596.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,607 shares of the company's stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 506,225 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 421,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 411,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

