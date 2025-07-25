UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock's current price.

ROL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 572,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,476. Rollins has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Rollins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rollins by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,428 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

