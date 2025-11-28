UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $340.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock's previous close.

FLUT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $339.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an "add" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.84.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. 1,595,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $265.24. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $189.33 and a one year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 120.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,924,000 after buying an additional 248,109 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flutter Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flutter Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Flutter Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here