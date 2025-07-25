UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.51% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. TD Cowen cut shares of Icon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Icon from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Icon from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.54.

Icon Price Performance

Shares of ICLR traded down $9.70 on Friday, reaching $185.31. The stock had a trading volume of 537,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43. Icon has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $338.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Icon by 5.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 44.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

