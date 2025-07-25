UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the company's previous close.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut L3Harris Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.18.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $269.14. 551,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average of $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $280.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the company's stock worth $47,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,015 shares of the company's stock worth $25,657,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

