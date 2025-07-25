UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Stock Price

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.83.

PHIN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 100,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,505. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

