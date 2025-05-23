UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.6%

Victoria's Secret & Co. stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 525,763 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,708. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company's stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 9,595.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,419,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company's stock worth $165,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,693,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

