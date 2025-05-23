UBS Group Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $89.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock's previous close.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE UNM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 293,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,478,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

