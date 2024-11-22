UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 647842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Get UGI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 24.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UGI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UGI wasn't on the list.

While UGI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here