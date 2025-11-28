UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 77500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UGI to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. UGI's payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in UGI by 30.4% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 79,302 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 945.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

