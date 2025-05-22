UiPath (PATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $332.17 million for the quarter.

Get UiPath alerts: Sign Up

UiPath Trading Down 2.0%

UiPath stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. UiPath has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UiPath by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in UiPath by 69.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in UiPath by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company's stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UiPath, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UiPath wasn't on the list.

While UiPath currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here