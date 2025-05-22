Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.500-22.900 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $22.50-22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $404.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.08 and a 200-day moving average of $386.19.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $424.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ulta Beauty stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 231.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

