Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 target price on the specialty retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $421.67.

Shares of ULTA opened at $410.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.37. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

