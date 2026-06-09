Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.93, but opened at $89.27. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $97.6940, with a volume of 268,398 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.40.

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Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $173,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,685.16. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,046. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 558,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 393,676 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 140,822 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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